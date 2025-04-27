Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP for Propaganda Over Progress

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, accusing it of focusing more on propaganda than on solving pressing issues facing the nation.

During a press conference held at the party's headquarters, Yadav highlighted unemployment as a critical concern, alleging that the government is unable to provide sufficient job opportunities. He claimed that this failure is depriving marginalized sections of society of the benefits of reservations.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further alleged that the current government is undermining constitutional rights and meddling with reservation policies, leading to increased political interference in education and the lack of respectable employment opportunities for qualified individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)