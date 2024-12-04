Delhi's Political Rumble: Crime, Accusations, and Assembly Showdowns
In the closing session of the Delhi Assembly, AAP accused the BJP of neglecting the city's escalating crime situation. Party leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, criticized the BJP for prioritizing political attacks over public safety. Members from both parties clashed over crime incidents and governance issues ahead of upcoming elections.
In a heated exchange at the Delhi Assembly's final session, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders took the BJP to task over what they described as a 'deteriorating' law and order situation in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the saffron party's commitment to the safety of ordinary citizens, citing increased crime rates, including murders and extortion.
Amidst a backdrop of charged political rhetoric, AAP and BJP legislators recounted crime incidents from their districts. Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta's call to discuss broader issues faced by Delhiites was dismissed by the speaker. Kejriwal challenged Home Minister Amit Shah on the 'collapsed' law enforcement, reaffirming his determination to address the crisis despite political challenges.
The session, which marked the end of the seventh Delhi Assembly, saw arrests and accusations flying between parties. With elections approaching, tensions have escalated, with the BJP holding protests accusing AAP of harboring criminals, while AAP strikes back, decrying BJP's alleged ignorance of Delhi's crime crisis.
