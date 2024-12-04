Trump Taps Navarro for Key Trade Role
Donald Trump has chosen Peter Navarro as senior counselor for trade and manufacturing. Known for his effectiveness in promoting 'Buy American, Hire American' during Trump's first term, Navarro is set to rejoin Trump's team to lead initiatives in the manufacturing sector.
Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, announced on Wednesday that he has selected Peter Navarro to serve as his senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.
Trump praised Navarro's effectiveness and dedication during his first term, emphasizing Navarro's role in upholding the 'Buy American, Hire American' policies.
Navarro's appointment underscores Trump's commitment to revitalize American manufacturing through assertive trade policies and domestic hiring priorities.
