Trump Taps Navarro for Key Trade Role

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, announced on Wednesday that he has selected Peter Navarro to serve as his senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.

Trump praised Navarro's effectiveness and dedication during his first term, emphasizing Navarro's role in upholding the 'Buy American, Hire American' policies.

Navarro's appointment underscores Trump's commitment to revitalize American manufacturing through assertive trade policies and domestic hiring priorities.

