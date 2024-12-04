Trump Signals Second Act with Navarro Return

In a move that marks a dramatic return, President-elect Donald Trump has reinstated former adviser Peter Navarro to a prominent position in his upcoming administration. Navarro, who served prison time linked to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, will become a senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.

Trump made this announcement on Truth Social, highlighting Navarro's extensive White House experience and policy skills. Navarro previously held the role of trade adviser during Trump's first term and was held in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena regarding January 6, serving four months in prison before his recent release.

Additionally, Trump has named Michael Whatley as the chairman of the Republican National Committee and unveiled several other key appointments, including Daniel Driscoll as Army secretary, Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator, and Adam Boehler as special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

