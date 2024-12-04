Left Menu

Tech Rally Lifts Wall Street to Record Heights

Wall Street's major indexes achieved record highs, propelled by technology stock gains. Salesforce, Marvell, and other tech companies showed strong performances. Investors anticipate Federal Reserve decisions on rate cuts while recent U.S. economic data show modest improvements. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indices experienced notable rises.

In an impressive turn of events, Wall Street's key indexes soared to record heights on Wednesday, chiefly powered by a surge in technology stocks.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq touched new peaks, as Salesforce led the charge following its significant revenue outperform.

Both investors and market analysts keep a close eye on upcoming Federal Reserve comments, pondering its potential rate cut decisions.

