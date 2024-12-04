Le Pen Backs Emergency Budget Law Amid Political Turmoil

On Wednesday, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen declared that her National Rally (RN) party would endorse an emergency law to extend the 2024 budget's tax-and-spend provisions into the following year. This approach seeks to guarantee interim financial functioning.

As Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government faces an expected defeat in a no-confidence vote later on Wednesday, the political crisis deepens, casting doubt on the feasibility of approving a 2025 budget before year-end. The constitution provides for a special parliamentary law to extend existing budget provisions, avoiding a U.S.-style government shutdown.

Le Pen addressed the National Assembly, asserting her party's readiness to support the special law should the forthcoming government choose to implement it. Opponents have criticized the RN for allegedly inciting unnecessary disruption with their efforts to unseat Barnier.

