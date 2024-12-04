Trump Picks Atkins for SEC Leadership Role
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Paul Atkins to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission. The announcement was made on Wednesday through Trump's Truth Social network.
Atkins, a known figure in financial circles, is poised to bring his experience to the regulatory body in charge of overseeing the securities industry.
The decision is part of Trump's broader strategy to place seasoned professionals in key economic positions within his incoming administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
