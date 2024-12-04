Left Menu

Trump Picks Atkins for SEC Leadership Role

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Paul Atkins to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission. The announcement was made on Wednesday through Trump's Truth Social network.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his intention to nominate Paul Atkins as head of the Securities and Exchange Commission. This information was disclosed via Trump's Truth Social platform.

Atkins, a known figure in financial circles, is poised to bring his experience to the regulatory body in charge of overseeing the securities industry.

The decision is part of Trump's broader strategy to place seasoned professionals in key economic positions within his incoming administration.

