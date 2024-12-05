Political Tensions Rise in Rajasthan Over SI Exam Protests

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has lashed out at local officials, accusing them of submitting 'false' intelligence to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The intelligence allegedly suggested that Sub-Inspector (SI) exam aspirants, at Meena's provocation, would cause disruptions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming program.

Without naming anyone, Meena hinted that this was an effort to damage his reputation and drive a wedge between him and the Chief Minister. He revealed holding talks with groups of sarpanchs, sanitation workers, and SI exam aspirants over recent grievances, who sought a dialogue with the Chief Minister.

Amid these tensions, Meena denounced the alleged mistreatment of aspirants by police personnel, specifically targeting SHO Kavita Sharma. A viral video allegedly showed Meena confronting Sharma. Meena met with State Home Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham, demanding action and claiming a case is underway against Sharma. Amidst this, Meena is pushing for the cancellation of the controversial 2021 SI exam results.

(With inputs from agencies.)