Left Menu

Finance Minister Resignation Amid Corruption Scandal Shakes Colombia

Ricardo Bonilla, Colombia's Finance Minister, has resigned amidst a corruption scandal linked to the national disaster management agency. Though President Petro backs Bonilla's innocence, the minister chose to step down to focus on his defense. This marks the second finance minister departure under Petro's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 02:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 02:04 IST
Finance Minister Resignation Amid Corruption Scandal Shakes Colombia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BOGOTA, Dec 4 - Colombia's Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla has resigned in the wake of a burgeoning corruption scandal, despite assertions of his innocence from President Gustavo Petro.

Amid the investigation, Bonilla emphasized his decision to focus on his defense and step away from his public duties, highlighted in his resignation letter confirmed by the finance ministry.

The scandal, tied to alleged misappropriation of funds by the national disaster agency, has triggered high-level investigations, prompting Bonilla's exit as the second finance minister departure under Petro's government this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024