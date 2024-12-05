Finance Minister Resignation Amid Corruption Scandal Shakes Colombia

BOGOTA, Dec 4 - Colombia's Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla has resigned in the wake of a burgeoning corruption scandal, despite assertions of his innocence from President Gustavo Petro.

Amid the investigation, Bonilla emphasized his decision to focus on his defense and step away from his public duties, highlighted in his resignation letter confirmed by the finance ministry.

The scandal, tied to alleged misappropriation of funds by the national disaster agency, has triggered high-level investigations, prompting Bonilla's exit as the second finance minister departure under Petro's government this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)