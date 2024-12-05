Finance Minister Resignation Amid Corruption Scandal Shakes Colombia
Ricardo Bonilla, Colombia's Finance Minister, has resigned amidst a corruption scandal linked to the national disaster management agency. Though President Petro backs Bonilla's innocence, the minister chose to step down to focus on his defense. This marks the second finance minister departure under Petro's administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 02:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 02:04 IST
BOGOTA, Dec 4 - Colombia's Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla has resigned in the wake of a burgeoning corruption scandal, despite assertions of his innocence from President Gustavo Petro.
Amid the investigation, Bonilla emphasized his decision to focus on his defense and step away from his public duties, highlighted in his resignation letter confirmed by the finance ministry.
The scandal, tied to alleged misappropriation of funds by the national disaster agency, has triggered high-level investigations, prompting Bonilla's exit as the second finance minister departure under Petro's government this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TotalEnergies Halts Investments Amid Adani Corruption Scandal
Constables Suspended in Extortion Case Amid Broadening Corruption Scandal
High-Profile FIR in Chandauli Police Corruption Scandal
Corruption Scandal Unveiled: UP Official Suspended Over Obscene Calls
Corruption Scandal: Police Officers Face FIR Over Kidnapping Case