Political Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Motion

South Korea's parliament has introduced a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over a failed attempt to impose martial law. The ruling party opposes the motion, creating uncertainty about its passage. If impeached, South Korea's Constitutional Court will decide on the motion, potentially leading to Yoon's suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 03:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 03:42 IST
President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's political landscape has been plunged into turmoil as parliament introduced an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol. The motion arose from a controversial bid to impose martial law, which sparked widespread confusion and fear.

The ruling People Power Party, divided over the crisis, has vowed to block the bill, creating uncertainty about its future. In contrast, the opposition Democratic Party, holding a parliamentary majority, calls for immediate action, citing betrayal of public trust.

If the motion passes, it would bear resemblance to the 2017 impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye. With tensions mounting, observers are keenly watching as potential repercussions unfold domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

