Political Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Motion

South Korea's political landscape has been plunged into turmoil as parliament introduced an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol. The motion arose from a controversial bid to impose martial law, which sparked widespread confusion and fear.

The ruling People Power Party, divided over the crisis, has vowed to block the bill, creating uncertainty about its future. In contrast, the opposition Democratic Party, holding a parliamentary majority, calls for immediate action, citing betrayal of public trust.

If the motion passes, it would bear resemblance to the 2017 impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye. With tensions mounting, observers are keenly watching as potential repercussions unfold domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)