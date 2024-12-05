Crisis in South Korea: Impeachment Motion Against President Yoon

South Korea's political landscape is facing a significant upheaval as parliament moves to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over an extremely controversial martial law decree. Yoon's declaration, made without citing specific threats, sent shockwaves through the nation, leading to chaotic night scenes in Seoul.

The ruling People Power Party, although internally divided, has vowed to reject the impeachment, while the opposition requires backing from a fraction of Yoon's party to pass the motion. This tense political scenario has the nation and its allies closely watching the unfolding drama.

If the impeachment motion succeeds, South Korea's Constitutional Court will decide on the motion's viability, a decision that could take months. Meanwhile, President Yoon's actions have drawn international criticism, with U.S. officials expressing concern over his martial law declaration.

