Bitcoin Breaks $100,000: The Cryptocurrency's Ascent to Financial Mainstream

Bitcoin surged past $100,000 following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president, amidst optimism over crypto-friendly policies. Analysts highlight bitcoin's transition into the mainstream financial ecosystem driven by institutional adoption and favorable regulations. The digital asset market is buoyed by Trump's pro-crypto stance and potential regulatory shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 08:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 08:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin soared above $100,000 for the first time on Thursday, driven by expectations of a favorable regulatory environment under the newly elected U.S. president, Donald Trump. The cryptocurrency's value has more than doubled this year and surged by 45% in just four weeks since Trump's triumph, pushing enthusiasm among investors.

This significant price milestone, according to industry experts, signifies a paradigm shift as bitcoin inches closer to mainstream financial acceptance. Comments from leaders within the digital asset sphere such as Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital highlight the momentum fueled by institutional adoption and technological advancements, including tokenization and payments.

Moreover, Trump's agenda, including his promise to make the U.S. a 'crypto capital,' is sparking optimism around reduced scrutiny under current SEC leadership. With several crypto companies vying for influence in his proposed advisory council, the digital asset industry is keenly watching the evolving political landscape and its implications on U.S. policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

