Bitcoin Breaks $100,000: The Cryptocurrency's Ascent to Financial Mainstream
Bitcoin surged past $100,000 following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president, amidst optimism over crypto-friendly policies. Analysts highlight bitcoin's transition into the mainstream financial ecosystem driven by institutional adoption and favorable regulations. The digital asset market is buoyed by Trump's pro-crypto stance and potential regulatory shifts.
Bitcoin soared above $100,000 for the first time on Thursday, driven by expectations of a favorable regulatory environment under the newly elected U.S. president, Donald Trump. The cryptocurrency's value has more than doubled this year and surged by 45% in just four weeks since Trump's triumph, pushing enthusiasm among investors.
This significant price milestone, according to industry experts, signifies a paradigm shift as bitcoin inches closer to mainstream financial acceptance. Comments from leaders within the digital asset sphere such as Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital highlight the momentum fueled by institutional adoption and technological advancements, including tokenization and payments.
Moreover, Trump's agenda, including his promise to make the U.S. a 'crypto capital,' is sparking optimism around reduced scrutiny under current SEC leadership. With several crypto companies vying for influence in his proposed advisory council, the digital asset industry is keenly watching the evolving political landscape and its implications on U.S. policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Road Safety Set to Improve with New Traffic Radar Regulations
Italy Tightens E-Scooter Regulations Amid Safety Concerns
Crypto Policy at the White House: A New Frontier
Musk and Ramaswamy to Slash Federal Regulations under Trump's Efficiency Team
EAG Chairman Calls for New Cryptocurrency Regulations