Saras Food Festival: A Celebration of India's Culinary Diversity

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the 'Saras Food Festival' in Delhi, highlighting India's diverse culinary heritage. The event showcased traditional dishes by women's self-help groups. Chouhan emphasized the role of women in promoting culture and health, calling for empowerment to strengthen society and achieve justice for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:43 IST
Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The 'Saras Food Festival' turned the national capital into a hotbed of culinary delight on Wednesday, as Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, joined the celebration. Also in attendance were Ministers of State Kamlesh Paswan and Chandrasekhar Pemmasani along with other key officials.

Chouhan lauded the Saras Mela for its captivating display of traditional cuisine, attracting Delhiites to savor the aromas and tastes prepared by women self-help groups. He drew parallels between India's cultural tapestry and its diverse culinary offerings, praising the traditional dishes from states like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh while emphasizing their health benefits.

Reflecting on his tenure as Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Chouhan recounted the establishment of a 'Didi Cafe' at his residence. He underscored women's empowerment as crucial for societal and national progress, advocating for justice and recognizing the achievements of women like the Lakhpati Didis. The Saras Mela, he noted, embodies these ideals and invited Delhi's citizens to partake in the celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

