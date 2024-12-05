Left Menu

Bardella's Rising Star: Nationalism in France

Jordan Bardella, a key figure in the French far right and ally of Marine Le Pen, garners attention while promoting his controversial debut book amid France's political crisis. His popularity persists despite poor reviews, as he connects with voters on issues like immigration and gang violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:34 IST
In a rapidly shifting political landscape, French politician Jordan Bardella emerges as a notable figure spearheading nationalist sentiments. While missing the assembly vote that ended Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government, Bardella capitalized on the moment to engage with his growing base in northern Paris.

Bardella's debut book, "What I'm Looking For," drew crowds despite critical reviews. More than 60,000 copies have been sold, signaling strong support from followers concerned with issues such as rising gang violence and immigration. His narrative directly challenges mainstream media and resonates with those disenchanted with current policies.

The charismatic Bardella evokes strong reactions, especially among youth from diverse French communities. Drawing from his upbringing in Seine-Saint-Denis, he connects personally with concerns over national sovereignty and crime, positioning himself as a catalyst for change in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

