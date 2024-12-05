Taiwan and Guam Unite for Freedom in Pacific

On Thursday, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te made a notable visit to Guam, emphasizing the importance of defending freedom and democracy in the Pacific region. This visit formed part of his trip across the Pacific islands, with Guam being his second stop, following Hawaii.

In his address to the Guam legislature, Lai spotlighted the shared values and strategic roles of Taiwan and Guam within the Indo-Pacific area. He urged collaboration, noting potential partnerships in fields like aquaculture, agriculture, and alternative energy. The legislature expressed gratitude for Taiwan's contributions to Guam's community and economy.

The visit, however, drew criticism from China, which views Taiwan as a renegade province. The US, which supplies arms to Taiwan and has military bases in Guam, also faces China's disapproval for backing Lai's trip. Lai's journey continued to Palau, following stops in the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu, reinforcing Taiwan's diplomatic ties in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)