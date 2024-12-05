Political Turmoil in South Korea: Opposition Moves to Impeach President Yoon
South Korean opposition lawmakers plan a weekend vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his attempt to impose martial law. The declaration, which sought to restrict freedoms and censor media, caused public outcry and international concern, leading to the resignation of the defense minister.
South Korean opposition legislators announced their intention to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol this weekend following his controversial declaration of martial law.
The decision to impose such measures, reportedly advised by the now-resigned defense minister, ignited public protests and raised alarms internationally.
As President Yoon grapples with criticism, his governance hangs in the balance, with a pivotal parliamentary vote looming.
