BJP Links Rahul Gandhi to Global Destabilization Efforts
The BJP alleged a connection between Rahul Gandhi and international entities, accusing him of efforts to destabilize India. The claims involved Mediapart and OCCRP, with BJP leaders emphasizing Gandhi's actions in press conferences and his connection to controversial reports. BJP criticized Gandhi's motives and called for parliamentary debate.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of having links with international entities attempting to destabilize India. BJP representatives cited reports from the French media outlet Mediapart and the OCCRP while labeling Gandhi a 'traitor of the highest order.'
BJP leaders K Laxman and Sambit Patra targeted Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, adjourned due to noisy interventions. Patra alleged that billionaire George Soros, several US-based agencies, and the OCCRP form a 'dangerous triangle' with Gandhi to create public disaffection and promote regime change.
Highlighting various instances, including the Pegasus issue and Covaxin order cancellation, the BJP emphasized that Gandhi's press conferences and meetings coincide with critical parliamentary sessions. The BJP urged the Congress to engage in parliamentary debates instead of disruptions, asserting Prime Minister Modi's enduring popularity among citizens.
