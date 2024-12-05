Fadnavis Returns as Maharashtra CM Amidst Political Triumph

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant landed in Mumbai on Thursday to witness Devendra Fadnavis's swearing-in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, expressing optimism about rapid progress in the state under the newly elected government. Sawant extended his congratulations to Fadnavis, who returns for a third term as Maharashtra's leader.

Joining the celebrations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Brajesh Thakur praised the Mahayuti government's victory, commending Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Dada on their success. He expressed confidence in the coalition's ability to drive comprehensive development, setting new standards for governance.

Amid the political festivities, a cow was brought to the CM-designate's residence for 'Gau Pujan'. Devendra Fadnavis began his day offering prayers at Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak and Mumbadevi Temples, with his oath-taking ceremony scheduled at Azad Maidan, accompanied by potential deputies Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, clinching 235 seats. The BJP secured 132 seats, making it the largest party, while the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party achieved 57 and 41 seats, respectively. In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition succumbed to defeats, with Congress managing only 16 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) claiming 20 seats, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) getting 10 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)