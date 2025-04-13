Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Hails Guru Gobind Singh, Criticizes Aurangzeb

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Guru Gobind Singh's efforts against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's cruelty, highlighting the significance of the Khalsa Panth. He emphasized the bravery of Sikhs and addressed concerns over religious conversions and youth migration. A grand celebration for Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's 350th birth anniversary is planned.

Updated: 13-04-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:50 IST
In a recent function in Lucknow's Gurudwara Naka Hindola, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's reign as cruel. He lauded Guru Gobind Singh for his vital role in addressing the challenges faced by Hindus under Aurangzeb's oppressive policies, including forced conversions and temple desecration.

Adityanath highlighted the cultural and spiritual resurgence initiated by the Khalsa Panth, founded by Guru Gobind Singh, and praised the Sikh community's enduring bravery and dedication to protecting national values. He stressed that Guru Gobind Singh's teachings remain a source of inspiration for all Indians.

The Chief Minister expressed concerns over religious conversions and the migration of Sikh youth. He emphasized the importance of strengthening regions like Terai, transformed through Sikh efforts. Adityanath also announced plans for a grand celebration in Uttar Pradesh for Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's 350th birth anniversary.

