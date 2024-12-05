Left Menu

Social Crusader Jitender Singh Shunty Joins AAP

Padma Shri awardee Jitender Singh Shunty, a renowned social worker, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of Delhi's upcoming Assembly elections. Known for his critical work during the Covid-19 pandemic, Shunty's commitment to social service aligns with AAP's mission, marking a significant move in local politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:47 IST
In a strategic move before the Delhi Assembly elections, social worker Jitender Singh Shunty has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The announcement was made in the presence of AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Jitender Singh Shunty, awarded the Padma Shri in 2021, has made significant contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic. As the founder of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, he made headlines for cremating unclaimed bodies with religious rites.

Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Shunty, stating that his longstanding dedication to social service aligns with the party's values. Durgesh Pathak highlighted Shunty's reputation as the 'Ambulance Man' and a 'Corona Warrior.' With the exit of Ram Niwas Goel from politics, Shunty is expected to contest the Shahdara seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

