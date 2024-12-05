Social Crusader Jitender Singh Shunty Joins AAP

In a strategic move before the Delhi Assembly elections, social worker Jitender Singh Shunty has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The announcement was made in the presence of AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Jitender Singh Shunty, awarded the Padma Shri in 2021, has made significant contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic. As the founder of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, he made headlines for cremating unclaimed bodies with religious rites.

Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Shunty, stating that his longstanding dedication to social service aligns with the party's values. Durgesh Pathak highlighted Shunty's reputation as the 'Ambulance Man' and a 'Corona Warrior.' With the exit of Ram Niwas Goel from politics, Shunty is expected to contest the Shahdara seat.

