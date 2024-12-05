Left Menu

Revitalizing Ties: Maldives and India's Growing Cooperation

Maldives President Muhammad Muizzu acknowledged the transformative phase in bilateral ties with India during Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar’s tenure. They discussed future cooperation, emphasizing India's support in the Maldives' development. The countries agreed on 'A Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership' during Muizzu's India visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:49 IST
Revitalizing Ties: Maldives and India's Growing Cooperation
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Maldives President Muhammad Muizzu recognized the Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar's crucial role during a pivotal phase in Maldives-India relations. The discussions focused on potential future cooperation to broaden bilateral avenues.

In a farewell call, President Muizzu expressed gratitude for Mahawar's efforts in strengthening ties. The High Commissioner reiterated India's commitment to Maldives' development, commending President Muizzu's leadership.

Reflecting on recent developments, both officials acknowledged the October State visit to India, which resulted in an agreement on 'A Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership,' enhancing the bilateral development partnership through India's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024