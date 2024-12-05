Revitalizing Ties: Maldives and India's Growing Cooperation
Maldives President Muhammad Muizzu acknowledged the transformative phase in bilateral ties with India during Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar’s tenure. They discussed future cooperation, emphasizing India's support in the Maldives' development. The countries agreed on 'A Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership' during Muizzu's India visit.
Maldives President Muhammad Muizzu recognized the Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar's crucial role during a pivotal phase in Maldives-India relations. The discussions focused on potential future cooperation to broaden bilateral avenues.
In a farewell call, President Muizzu expressed gratitude for Mahawar's efforts in strengthening ties. The High Commissioner reiterated India's commitment to Maldives' development, commending President Muizzu's leadership.
Reflecting on recent developments, both officials acknowledged the October State visit to India, which resulted in an agreement on 'A Vision for Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership,' enhancing the bilateral development partnership through India's support.
