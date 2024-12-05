Push for Statehood Restoration in Jammu and Kashmir Gains Momentum

In a renewed bid to restore statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged to engage directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Addressing a gathering on the 42nd anniversary of SKIMS Hospital, Abdullah highlighted the urgency of the issue now that elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand have concluded.

The Chief Minister underscored the pivotal role of SKIMS Hospital in providing tertiary care exclusively for J-K's residents, eliminating the need to seek treatment in institutes like PGI and AIIMS. He acknowledged existing challenges within the hospital, advocating for its autonomy and enhanced capabilities.

Reflecting on recent elections in J-K, Abdullah noted the massive turnout and the absence of voter coercion, linking these democratic successes to the promise of statehood restoration. He expressed optimism that the central government will honor its commitments to the people made during national and assembly elections.

