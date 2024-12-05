Left Menu

Starmer's Economic Vision: Aiming Beyond GDP

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to gauge economic progress using household disposable income and GDP per capita. The government targets the fastest economic growth per capita among G7 nations, despite earlier challenges. It intends to enhance living standards nationwide by the parliamentary term's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:18 IST
Starmer's Economic Vision: Aiming Beyond GDP
Representative image Image Credit:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has outlined his government's strategy to benchmark economic progress by evaluating household disposable income and GDP per capita over the current five-year parliamentary term.

The revised goal for achieving the fastest economic growth per capita among the G7 nations represents a shift from a previous, more definitive pledge, according to new governmental documents. The commitment now focuses on enhancing living standards across all regions in the UK by the end of the term.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, real household disposable income saw minimal growth between 2019 and 2024, marking a historic low since the 1950s. Forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility predict only a slight improvement, challenging Starmer's vision amidst broader economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024