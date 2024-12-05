Left Menu

Hama at the Heart of Syrian Conflict: Rebels Challenge Assad's Hold

Syrian rebels initiated an offensive in Hama, countered by Syrian forces with Russian support. Hama's fall could shift power dynamics, affecting key regions. Pro-government forces deny rebel advances. Rebel coalitions, including Turkey-backed factions, press on, amidst intensified Russian airstrikes and regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syrian rebels have reportedly launched an offensive in the strategically significant city of Hama, marking a critical development in the country's prolonged conflict. Despite assertions from rebel commander Hassan Abdul Ghany of advances along multiple routes toward the city's center, Syrian forces, bolstered by Russian airstrikes, swiftly refuted these claims, stating that their defensive lines around the city's outskirts remain intact.

Al Jazeera aired footage claimed to depict rebels maneuvering inside Hama, engaging with civilians and operating military vehicles and mopeds. The insurgents' recent southward push from Aleppo, which they captured last week, underscores the potential implications of Hama's fall. Such a development could dramatically alter the control dynamics across Syria, notably influencing subsequent advances on central hubs like Homs.

Increased military activities, including heightened Russian airstrikes and Iran-backed reinforcements, signal escalating regional tensions. Turkey's strategic involvement, along with existing factions like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, contributes to the complexity of the conflict. Meanwhile, Hama's capture could serve as a pivotal juncture, triggering broader repercussions throughout the Middle East's already volatile landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

