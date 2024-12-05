Devendra Fadnavis: The Resurgence of Maharashtra's Political Luminary

Devendra Fadnavis, a prominent force in Maharashtra's political arena, marked his return to the Chief Minister's office on Thursday evening, an esteemed position he has now held thrice. Despite past challenges, Fadnavis' unwavering dedication and strategic acumen have solidified his leadership role.

Beginning his political journey in Nagpur, Fadnavis swiftly ascended the ranks within the BJP, transforming from a young corporator to the youngest Mayor of Nagpur. His political career saw significant growth with support from national figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Fadnavis' political acumen shone through despite setbacks, such as the 72-hour collapse of an alliance government in 2019. As he navigates through Maharashtra's complex political landscape, his reputation for corruption-free governance and infrastructure development continues to garner urban voter support.

