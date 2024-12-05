Eknath Shinde: The Rise of A Grassroots Leader

Eknath Shinde, a veteran politician and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has rapidly ascended the political ranks, proving himself as a formidable force in the state's political scene. In the November assembly polls, his leadership led the Shiv Sena to a resounding victory.

Despite perceived setbacks, including taking an oath as Deputy CM in a new government led by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde's influence remains significant. His tenure as Chief Minister was marked by initiatives like the Mumbai coastal road project and the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', which earned him the beloved title 'Ladka Bhau' among women voters.

Shinde's grassroots connection and dedication to the Shiv Sena's cause continue to strengthen his position. He has carried forward Bal Thackeray's ideology, aligning with BJP for a political resurgence, making a lasting impact on Maharashtra's political structure.

