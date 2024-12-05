Fadnavis Returns as Maharashtra CM: Shinde, Pawar Become Deputy CMs

In a significant political development, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have taken oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra. The ceremony, presided over by Governor CP Radhakrishnan, was held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, signifying a pivotal moment in the state's political landscape.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis, who served a previous term as the state's Chief Minister, has been sworn in to lead the new Mahayuti government. The ceremony saw attendance from high-profile national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The event also attracted major celebrities such as cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit. The political reshuffle follows an emphatic victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, winning 235 seats and establishing BJP as the largest party.

