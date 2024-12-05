Left Menu

Fadnavis Returns as Maharashtra CM: Shinde, Pawar Become Deputy CMs

Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, with Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as Chief Minister of the Mahayuti government. The ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan was attended by top leaders and celebrities, marking a new political chapter after BJP's electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:04 IST
Fadnavis Returns as Maharashtra CM: Shinde, Pawar Become Deputy CMs
Maharashtra Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have taken oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra. The ceremony, presided over by Governor CP Radhakrishnan, was held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, signifying a pivotal moment in the state's political landscape.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis, who served a previous term as the state's Chief Minister, has been sworn in to lead the new Mahayuti government. The ceremony saw attendance from high-profile national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The event also attracted major celebrities such as cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit. The political reshuffle follows an emphatic victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, winning 235 seats and establishing BJP as the largest party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024