Power Shift: Fadnavis Takes Helm in Maharashtra with Star-Studded Ceremony
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra with allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar serving as deputies. The event was attended by Prime Minister Modi, notable politicians, and industry personalities. Additionally, other key stories emerged from the Western Region.
Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the BJP legislature party, was inaugurated as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The ceremony was marked by the oaths taken by his deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, on Thursday evening in a grand event.
The swearing-in witnessed the presence of top dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various Union ministers, and luminaries from both the political and entertainment sectors, underscoring its significance on the national stage.
Other notable occurrences in the Western Region included a threat on the set of Salman Khan's film, a rescue operation by the Coast Guard in the Arabian Sea, and the killing of two ex-village heads by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, highlighting the diverse challenges and events in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
