Left Menu

Power Shift: Fadnavis Takes Helm in Maharashtra with Star-Studded Ceremony

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra with allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar serving as deputies. The event was attended by Prime Minister Modi, notable politicians, and industry personalities. Additionally, other key stories emerged from the Western Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:05 IST
Power Shift: Fadnavis Takes Helm in Maharashtra with Star-Studded Ceremony
Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the BJP legislature party, was inaugurated as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The ceremony was marked by the oaths taken by his deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, on Thursday evening in a grand event.

The swearing-in witnessed the presence of top dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various Union ministers, and luminaries from both the political and entertainment sectors, underscoring its significance on the national stage.

Other notable occurrences in the Western Region included a threat on the set of Salman Khan's film, a rescue operation by the Coast Guard in the Arabian Sea, and the killing of two ex-village heads by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, highlighting the diverse challenges and events in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024