Fadnavis Takes Helm as Maharashtra CM in Star-Studded Ceremony

Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, while Devendra Fadnavis assumed the role of Chief Minister. The ceremony, attended by political leaders and celebrities, marked a significant political shift following the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:21 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra. The oath-taking ceremony, presided over by Governor CP Radhakrishnan, took place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis has returned to power as the Chief Minister, leading the newly-formed Mahayuti government. Fadnavis, who previously served as Maharashtra's Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019 and as Deputy CM recently, was unanimously elected as the BJP legislature party leader, ending weeks of political wrangling.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among other high-profile politicians, attended the event. The occasion also saw the presence of prominent figures from the entertainment industry, including cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The political landscape in Maharashtra has shifted following the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's decisive win in the state assembly elections, securing 235 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

