Ajit Pawar: The Indomitable Force in Maharashtra Politics

Ajit Pawar, defying political forecasts, secured his place in Maharashtra's leadership by becoming deputy chief minister six times. Emerging from his uncle Sharad Pawar's shadow, Ajit has been pivotal in state politics, notably triumphing in Baramati and leading NCP's factional strength. His journey underscores survival and adaptability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected twist in Maharashtra's political landscape, NCP chief Ajit Pawar has solidified his position within the BJP-led Mahayuti, becoming deputy chief minister for the sixth time to defy predictions of his decline.

Pawar, distancing himself from the shadow of his influential uncle Sharad Pawar, took the oath of office at a ceremonial event, marking his latest political maneuver. Despite criticism labeling him as a 'forever deputy chief minister,' Ajit Pawar's recent victories highlight his resilience in Maharashtra's dynamic politics.

His political acumen was questioned when he fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar against cousin Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha elections, a decision he later regretted. Yet, Pawar's leadership remained unchallenged as he maintained control over Baramati and saw significant wins in state assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

