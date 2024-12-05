Ajit Pawar: The Indomitable Force in Maharashtra Politics

In an unexpected twist in Maharashtra's political landscape, NCP chief Ajit Pawar has solidified his position within the BJP-led Mahayuti, becoming deputy chief minister for the sixth time to defy predictions of his decline.

Pawar, distancing himself from the shadow of his influential uncle Sharad Pawar, took the oath of office at a ceremonial event, marking his latest political maneuver. Despite criticism labeling him as a 'forever deputy chief minister,' Ajit Pawar's recent victories highlight his resilience in Maharashtra's dynamic politics.

His political acumen was questioned when he fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar against cousin Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha elections, a decision he later regretted. Yet, Pawar's leadership remained unchallenged as he maintained control over Baramati and saw significant wins in state assembly elections.

