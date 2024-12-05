Left Menu

France Rejects Current EU-Mercosur Draft Agreement

France has deemed the draft EU-Mercosur agreement unacceptable. President Macron communicated to EC President Von der Leyen that the deal, as it stands, cannot be accepted. The French government insists on changes before approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:22 IST
France Rejects Current EU-Mercosur Draft Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French government has declared the draft agreement between the European Union and Mercosur as unacceptable. This announcement was made via social media platform X, further escalating tensions around the deal.

French President Emmanuel Macron directly communicated to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that, in its current form, the agreement does not meet France's standards and cannot be accepted.

The French administration is pressing for alterations to the draft before any approval is considered, showcasing their firm stance on this international negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024