France Rejects Current EU-Mercosur Draft Agreement
France has deemed the draft EU-Mercosur agreement unacceptable. President Macron communicated to EC President Von der Leyen that the deal, as it stands, cannot be accepted. The French government insists on changes before approval.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:22 IST
- Country:
- France
The French government has declared the draft agreement between the European Union and Mercosur as unacceptable. This announcement was made via social media platform X, further escalating tensions around the deal.
French President Emmanuel Macron directly communicated to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that, in its current form, the agreement does not meet France's standards and cannot be accepted.
The French administration is pressing for alterations to the draft before any approval is considered, showcasing their firm stance on this international negotiation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- France
- Mercosur
- agreement
- Macron
- Ursula von der Leyen
- trade deal
- draft
- negotiation
- international
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's commitment to peaceful negotiation is evident in its approach to global challenges like border disputes, trade deals: Rajnath.
Polish Farmers Block Border in Protest Against EU-Mercosur Trade Deal
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Macron's Comments on Haiti
Ceasefire Announcement Imminent by Biden and Macron
Diplomatic Fallout: Macron's Controversial Comments on Haiti