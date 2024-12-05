France Rejects Current EU-Mercosur Draft Agreement

The French government has declared the draft agreement between the European Union and Mercosur as unacceptable. This announcement was made via social media platform X, further escalating tensions around the deal.

French President Emmanuel Macron directly communicated to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that, in its current form, the agreement does not meet France's standards and cannot be accepted.

The French administration is pressing for alterations to the draft before any approval is considered, showcasing their firm stance on this international negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)