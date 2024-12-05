Left Menu

Call for 'Sanatan Board' in West Bengal Sparks Polarizing Political Debate

Suvendu Adhikari's proposal for a 'Sanatan Board' to protect Hindu interests in India, akin to the Waqf Board, has ignited political tensions in West Bengal. BJP supports the move, while TMC criticizes it as a potential source of communal divide. The debate coincides with opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:39 IST
In West Bengal, the demand for a 'Sanatan Board' has ignited intense debate, with opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari advocating its formation to protect Hindu interests. He likened the proposed board to the existing Waqf Board, which oversees Muslim affairs.

The proposal arrives amid heightened political tensions regarding religious identity and minority rights in the state. The BJP, Adhikari's party, argues that such a board is essential for safeguarding Hindu culture and religious sites. However, the TMC criticizes this move as an attempt to divide communities under the guise of protecting rights.

The controversy surfaces as the state's legislative assembly debates a resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. This bill has sparked concerns over potential centralization of control over Waqf properties, with opponents fearing it could undermine local autonomy and community interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

