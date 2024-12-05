Syrian Insurgents Capture Key City of Hama: A Blow to Assad

The Syrian army has retreated from the strategic city of Hama after insurgents broke through its defense line, marking another critical setback for President Bashar Assad. The city, historically a government stronghold, is now in the hands of opposition fighters.

As the military cited civilian safety for its redeployment to Hama's outskirts, opposition forces claimed significant progress in their ongoing offensive. The capture of Hama follows the insurgent coalition's unexpected success in Aleppo, indicating a revitalized conflict.

Led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army, the offensive signifies increased opposition momentum. The city of Homs remains their next likely target as regional and international Assad allies focus on their pressing issues amid the renewed Syrian civil war clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)