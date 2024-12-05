Uttarakhand Congress Apologizes for Press Club Scuffle
Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mahara issued an apology to the Uttaranchal Press Club after a scuffle occurred between journalists and party workers during a cricket match. Mahara claimed the incident resulted from a misunderstanding caused by the police, leading to tensions with journalists.
In an attempt to mend fences, Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mahara on Thursday apologized in writing to the Uttaranchal Press Club. The apology follows a scuffle involving journalists and Congress party workers at the Police Lines stadium during a cricket match.
Mahara cited a misunderstanding initiated by the police as the root cause of the unfortunate incident, which took place on Wednesday. He explained, in a letter addressed to Press Club president Ajay Rana, that the commotion ensued when detained Congress workers were brought to Police Lines, coinciding with the journalists' match.
Despite repeated pleas from Rana to avoid disrupting the event, Mahara allegedly led his party workers into a confrontation with the journalists. This prompted police intervention, who eventually escorted Mahara and his party off the premises.
