Trump Demands Apology from Harvard Amidst Tax-Exempt Status Controversy

President Donald Trump has called for Harvard University to apologize for alleged anti-Semitism on campus, and is considering the removal of its tax-exempt status. The university has pushed back against the administration's demands, which it views as an attempt to control its operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold move on Tuesday, President Donald Trump urged Harvard University to issue an apology following allegations of anti-Semitism on its campus. Trump's administration hinted at potentially revoking the university's tax-exempt status if solutions are not met.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that Harvard must adhere to federal laws and stressed the president's clear stance. 'He also wants to see Harvard apologize for the egregious anti-Semitism that took place on their college campus against Jewish American students,' she reported.

In response, Harvard rejected the demands from the Trump administration on Monday. The institution criticized the push as an attempt to impose a conservative agenda on universities, branding such actions as dangerously leftist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

