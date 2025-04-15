Trump Demands Apology from Harvard Amidst Tax-Exempt Status Controversy

In a bold move on Tuesday, President Donald Trump urged Harvard University to issue an apology following allegations of anti-Semitism on its campus. Trump's administration hinted at potentially revoking the university's tax-exempt status if solutions are not met.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that Harvard must adhere to federal laws and stressed the president's clear stance. 'He also wants to see Harvard apologize for the egregious anti-Semitism that took place on their college campus against Jewish American students,' she reported.

In response, Harvard rejected the demands from the Trump administration on Monday. The institution criticized the push as an attempt to impose a conservative agenda on universities, branding such actions as dangerously leftist.

(With inputs from agencies.)