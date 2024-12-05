French Politics Shake Up: Aftermath of Barnier's Ouster

In a significant political development, Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government was toppled after a no-confidence vote, leading to a drop in the risk premium on French bonds and a rally in banking stocks. Attention now shifts to the configuration of a new government as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a successor.

The ten-year government debt's risk premium, which compares French and German bonds, saw a decline, momentarily dipping below 80 basis points. This reaction followed Barnier's failed attempt at fiscal belt-tightening, with the French stock market experiencing brief gains amid political uncertainty.

Shares in major French banks rose notably, while speculation surrounds Macron's next move. The President is expediting the search for a new prime minister, with potential candidates already being considered. However, significant challenges remain in navigating the political landscape to achieve fiscal stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)