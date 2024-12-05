Deputy Speaker Criticizes Congress's Stance on Adani Amid Political Drama
Numal Momin, Assam Assembly's Deputy Speaker, accused Congress of hypocrisy concerning the Adani issue, highlighting their conflicting actions in various states. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi leads demands for a probe into Adani's alleged misconduct in the US. Parliament faces disruptions over these contentious matters.
Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly, Numal Momin, has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of exhibiting 'hypocrisy' regarding the controversies surrounding the Adani Group. Momin pointed out that while Congress benefits from the conglomerate's investments in several opposition-ruled states, it protests against the business tycoon in Parliament.
Momin further criticized the Congress for its past actions, referencing the 1975 Emergency as a time when the party 'disobeyed' the Constitution, yet now claims to protect it. He suggested that Congress, having suffered consecutive electoral defeats, would face another loss in 2029 if it doesn't change its approach.
Amid this political tension, Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders are urging a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe allegations linked to Adani in the US. The ongoing session of Parliament has witnessed repeated adjournments as opposition parties continue their protest over various issues, including the Adani case.
