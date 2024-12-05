Devendra Fadnavis: The Resilient Architect of Maharashtra's Political Rebirth

In a remarkable turn of events, the astute politician Devendra Fadnavis reassumed the role of Maharashtra's Chief Minister on Thursday. His political acumen, adaptability, and foresight have been pivotal as he, alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, leads the Mahayuti government into a fresh chapter.

Fadnavis, who first broke the long-standing record by completing a full five-year term as Chief Minister, has solidified his status as a next-generation BJP leader. His initial tenure from 2014 to 2019 was marked by the BJP's rise to prominence in Maharashtra, culminating in a historic performance in the assembly elections.

Although the BJP faced setbacks post-2019 elections due to a fallout with Shiv Sena, Fadnavis's return to power, following strategic alliances and political maneuvering, signifies his resilience. He has consistently advocated for using politics as a tool for socio-economic transformation, emphasizing 'people first,' thus reinforcing his reputation as a visionary leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)