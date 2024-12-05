Left Menu

Macron's Quest for a New Prime Minister: The Key Contenders

French President Emmanuel Macron is searching for a new prime minister after Michel Barnier's resignation. Potential candidates include Sebastien Lecornu, Francois Bayrou, Bernard Cazeneuve, Xavier Bertrand, and Francois Baroin. Each contender comes with their political history and implications for Macron's administration.

French President Emmanuel Macron embarked on a quest on Thursday to find a new prime minister following the resignation of Michel Barnier. Opposition lawmakers voted successfully to bring down Barnier's government, propelling Macron into a search for suitable successors whose names are already making rounds in political and media circles.

Among the potential candidates is Sebastien Lecornu, a key ally of Macron since defecting from the Republicans party. As Barnier's defence minister, Lecornu played a significant role in increasing defence budgets and supporting Ukraine's military efforts. Despite reports of an alleged meeting with Marine Le Pen, Lecornu has denied such encounters.

Also in contention are Francois Bayrou, a centrist party veteran previously embroiled in fraud allegations; Bernard Cazeneuve, a former Socialist prime minister known for his tough security stances; Xavier Bertrand, a seasoned politician from Hauts de France; and Francois Baroin, a career politician with deep connections in French politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

