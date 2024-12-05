Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy: Quest for Trillion-Dollar Government Overhaul
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, appointed by President-elect Donald Trump, are leading a task force to overhaul the U.S. government aiming for $2 trillion in savings. Despite facing opposition, they propose significant cuts, including firing thousands of federal workers and eliminating expiring programs, to improve spending efficiency.
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are at the forefront of a major governmental revamp, charged with identifying substantial budget cuts exceeding $2 trillion. Appointed by President-elect Donald Trump, the task force they head seeks radical changes in how the government operates.
During discussions with Republican lawmakers, Musk emphasized efficient public spending while fielding questions about possible cuts to entitlement programs. Ramaswamy highlighted the need to reduce inefficiencies before considering tougher reforms, indicating a thoughtful approach to challenging issues.
Despite Republican control of Congress and the White House, they face hurdles. Historical challenges in cutting key benefit programs, combined with past unsuccessful attempts to slash government spending, underscore the difficulty of their mission. However, lawmakers suggest cooperation as they strive for economic discipline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
