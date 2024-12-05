Heroic Police Save Akali Leader Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal, a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, experienced a harrowing attempt on his life when a former terrorist targeted him at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. Despite the danger, Badal's life was spared by the swift actions of two police officers.

Assistant Sub-Inspectors Jasbir Singh and Hira Singh, who serve on Badal's security team, overpowered the attacker before he could inflict harm. Their quick thinking and bravery were instrumental in preventing what could have been a tragic incident.

Following the incident, Badal expressed heartfelt gratitude, posting pictures of the two officers on social media. He lauded their courage, recognizing their long-standing dedication to protecting his family, and wished them blessings for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)