Left Menu

Heroic Police Save Akali Leader Sukhbir Singh Badal

Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Two brave plainclothes police officers, Jasbir Singh and Hira Singh, thwarted the attack, saving Badal's life. The incident, captured on camera, highlights their heroic actions and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:31 IST
Heroic Police Save Akali Leader Sukhbir Singh Badal
Sukhbir Singh Badal
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhbir Singh Badal, a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, experienced a harrowing attempt on his life when a former terrorist targeted him at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. Despite the danger, Badal's life was spared by the swift actions of two police officers.

Assistant Sub-Inspectors Jasbir Singh and Hira Singh, who serve on Badal's security team, overpowered the attacker before he could inflict harm. Their quick thinking and bravery were instrumental in preventing what could have been a tragic incident.

Following the incident, Badal expressed heartfelt gratitude, posting pictures of the two officers on social media. He lauded their courage, recognizing their long-standing dedication to protecting his family, and wished them blessings for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024