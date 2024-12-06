Obama Urges New Generation of Leaders Amid Democratic Struggles

In a decisive speech, former U.S. President Barack Obama has challenged the emerging generation of leaders to engage in dialogue with adversaries, grounding his argument in the need to uphold democratic values.

Speaking at a foundation-sponsored Democracy Forum, Obama underscored the urgency of committing to pluralism, particularly amidst widening political divides globally and domestically.

Amidst the backdrop of internal party criticisms following election defeats, Obama remains a favored figure, with calls for fresh leadership echoing among party ranks, stressing a shift from his era to embrace dynamic leaders who resonate with contemporary issues.

