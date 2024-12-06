Newsom vs. Trump: California's Stand on Trade and Immigration
California Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted the importance of trade with Mexico and immigrant labor in opposition to President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff and deportation plans. Newsom criticized Trump’s policies as a financial burden on Americans, asserting that the costs of goods and food may rise if implemented.
In a stark contrast to President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and deportations, California Governor Gavin Newsom underscored the significance of trade with Mexico and immigrant labor during a press conference near the border on Thursday.
Newsom, along with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, criticized Trump's planned 25% tariffs as being akin to a tax that would ultimately raise prices for American consumers. The governor stated, "Don't think for a second this won't impact you."
Furthermore, Newsom expressed concern about the broader implications of mass deportations on the nation's food supply, emphasizing the critical role of immigrant farm workers. Trump's spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, pushed back, saying the policies protect American interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
