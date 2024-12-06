Left Menu

Newsom vs. Trump: California's Stand on Trade and Immigration

California Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted the importance of trade with Mexico and immigrant labor in opposition to President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff and deportation plans. Newsom criticized Trump’s policies as a financial burden on Americans, asserting that the costs of goods and food may rise if implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 06:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 06:17 IST
Newsom vs. Trump: California's Stand on Trade and Immigration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark contrast to President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and deportations, California Governor Gavin Newsom underscored the significance of trade with Mexico and immigrant labor during a press conference near the border on Thursday.

Newsom, along with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, criticized Trump's planned 25% tariffs as being akin to a tax that would ultimately raise prices for American consumers. The governor stated, "Don't think for a second this won't impact you."

Furthermore, Newsom expressed concern about the broader implications of mass deportations on the nation's food supply, emphasizing the critical role of immigrant farm workers. Trump's spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, pushed back, saying the policies protect American interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024