Trump Appoints David Sacks as White House A.I. & Crypto Czar

Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, has named former PayPal Chief Operating Officer David Sacks as the 'White House A.I. & Crypto Czar.' This move is part of Trump's comprehensive plan to revamp American regulations, focusing particularly on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. The appointment was announced on Truth Social, Trump's social-media platform.

Sacks' role will focus on establishing a legal framework that grants clarity to the crypto industry, fulfilling a long-standing demand for regulatory certainty. As a member of Trump's incoming administration, Sacks will join other key figures expected to redefine U.S. policy, including the Securities and Exchange Commission's new leader, Paul Atkins, a noted crypto advocate.

The appointment of Sacks is widely seen as a positive step for digital assets, with Bitcoin reaching an all-time high following the announcement. Born in South Africa, Sacks has a rich history in the tech and digital finance sectors, co-founding Craft Ventures and being a part of the 'PayPal Mafia,' alongside industry heavyweights like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk.

(With inputs from agencies.)