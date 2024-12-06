Romanian centrist presidential candidate condemns court decision
Romanian centrist presidential candidate Elena Lasconi strongly condemned a top court's ruling on Friday on annulling the results of the first round of a presidential election.
She added the vote should have kept going, respecting the will of Romanian people. The second round in which she faces far-right candidate Calin Georgescu was due to take place on Sunday.
