Romanian centrist presidential candidate condemns court decision

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 06-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 19:29 IST
Romanian centrist presidential candidate condemns court decision
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romanian centrist presidential candidate Elena Lasconi strongly condemned a top court's ruling on Friday on annulling the results of the first round of a presidential election.

She added the vote should have kept going, respecting the will of Romanian people. The second round in which she faces far-right candidate Calin Georgescu was due to take place on Sunday.

