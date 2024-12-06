Romanian prosecutors open probe into computer crimes related to election
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 20:45 IST
Romanian prosecutors said on Friday they opened a probe into computer-related crimes related to far-right presidential candidate Calin Georgescu's campaign.
Romania's top court earlier annulled the results of the first round of the presidential election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Romanian
- Calin Georgescu's
- Romania
Advertisement