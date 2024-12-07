Blinken discusses with Turkish counterpart need for political solution in Syria

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan on Friday the need for a political solution in Syria where rebel forces are advancing, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of protecting civilians, including members of minority groups, across Syria," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)