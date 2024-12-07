Ghana's Election: A Test of Democracy in Troubled Times

Ghanaians headed to the polls Saturday in a pivotal general election, which many see as a significant gauge of the country's democratic standing amidst regional instability marked by violence and military takeovers.

With 18.7 million registered voters, the nation casts its ballots for presidential and legislative candidates; however, many remain skeptical about prospects for significant transformation given the limited political agendas presented by the leading contenders.

Once held as a model for democracy in the region, Ghana now faces serious economic difficulties, with factors such as soaring inflation and high unemployment rates posing additional challenges to the new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)