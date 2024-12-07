Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Syria Amid Middle East Conflict

Syria's escalating tensions are tied to the broader Middle East conflict, according to Norway's foreign minister. Despite recent unrest with Syrian insurgents capturing key cities, there's still an opportunity for dialogue and political resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Syria's rising tensions are not unexpected, closely linked to the broader conflict within the Middle East region, according to a statement from Norway's foreign minister on Saturday.

Amid ongoing unrest, Syrian insurgents have successfully seized several major cities, starting with Aleppo, over the past week. This has led to the weakening of government defenses and the resurgence of other rebel factions in areas where the rebellion seemed subdued.

Despite the current state of turmoil, the foreign minister emphasized that there remains a window for dialogue and political resolution in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

