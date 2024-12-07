Rising Tensions in Syria Amid Middle East Conflict

Syria's rising tensions are not unexpected, closely linked to the broader conflict within the Middle East region, according to a statement from Norway's foreign minister on Saturday.

Amid ongoing unrest, Syrian insurgents have successfully seized several major cities, starting with Aleppo, over the past week. This has led to the weakening of government defenses and the resurgence of other rebel factions in areas where the rebellion seemed subdued.

Despite the current state of turmoil, the foreign minister emphasized that there remains a window for dialogue and political resolution in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)