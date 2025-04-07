EU Strives to Shield Norway from U.S. Trade Dispute Fallout

The European Union has pledged to limit the impact that its trade confrontation with the United States will have on Norway, a significant exporter to the EU. This announcement from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday comes as a reprieve for the Nordic nation.

This development follows U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of extensive tariffs on imports. These measures include a 20% tariff on EU goods and a 16% tariff on those from Norway. Despite being part of the EU's single market, Norway is neither a member of the EU nor its customs union.

Concerns have risen that EU retaliatory tariffs could negatively affect Norway. In a bid to prevent this, von der Leyen emphasized close collaboration with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere to mitigate any mutual impacts, given that a majority of Norwegian exports, particularly oil and natural gas, are destined for the EU, under the European Economic Area treaty.

